Arlington Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Xylem by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Xylem Trading Down 0.3 %

XYL traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.96. The company had a trading volume of 338,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,783. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.56. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

