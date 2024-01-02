Arlington Partners LLC Buys 65,144 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 310,209.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,661 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,186 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 8.3% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 21,906 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in eBay by 10.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 114,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. 1,751,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,504. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

