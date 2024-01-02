Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2,559.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 171,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 11,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE TMO traded up $12.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $543.28. 917,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

