Ark (ARK) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Ark has a market capitalization of $176.53 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002412 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001895 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004350 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,962,742 coins and its circulating supply is 177,962,626 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

