Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 819.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $286.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

