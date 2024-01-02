Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.8% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,346 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,732,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

