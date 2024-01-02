Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.89. 421,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,256,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 41.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

