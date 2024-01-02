Analyzing Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) & Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) and Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Meyer Burger Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies 21.37% 31.87% 21.03% Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 Meyer Burger Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Axcelis Technologies and Meyer Burger Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $187.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.58%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Meyer Burger Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies $1.09 billion 3.91 $183.08 million $6.99 18.55 Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Meyer Burger Technology.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Meyer Burger Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcelis Technologies



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Meyer Burger Technology



Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Meyer Burger Technology AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Thun, Switzerland.

