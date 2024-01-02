Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Price Target at C$50.19

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOY shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$34.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.82. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$31.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.55.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$952.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$970.92 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. Research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.1963636 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total value of C$163,935.37. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total value of C$163,935.37. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,237 shares of company stock worth $648,456. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

