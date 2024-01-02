Analysts Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) PT at GBX 1,361.60

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,361.60 ($17.34).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.37) to GBX 1,500 ($19.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,248 ($15.89) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.64) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,078.50 ($13.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,014.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,070.97. The company has a market cap of £9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,392.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,961 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,001 ($12.75), for a total transaction of £19,629.61 ($24,996.32). Also, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,008 ($12.84) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,835.86). Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

