Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives $1.62 Average PT from Analysts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of AEVA opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,089.69% and a negative return on equity of 51.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

