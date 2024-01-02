Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.