Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.35.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
