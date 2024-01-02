Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

