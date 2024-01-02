Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $24.20.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%.
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
