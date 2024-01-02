ABCMETA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $589,116.76 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $589,116.76 and $241.17 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,558.30 or 1.00048365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011398 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010146 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00199106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000588 USD and is down -5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $230.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

