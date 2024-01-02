4,362 Shares in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.21% of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 2,111.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 819.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 58,540.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BATS:OILK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 45,992 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

About ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.