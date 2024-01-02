243,383 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Mayar Capital Ltd.

Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 243,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000. Kenvue makes up approximately 4.2% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,884,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494,392. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

