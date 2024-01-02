1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,871. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.16 and its 200-day moving average is $181.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

