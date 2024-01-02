1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $25.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $903.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $823.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $801.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $903.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.