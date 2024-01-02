1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 1,077 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 1.0% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,935,099. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

