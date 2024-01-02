1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PANW stock traded down $9.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.59. 971,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,150. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 167.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.36.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

