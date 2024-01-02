1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.62. 6,251,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,230,787. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

