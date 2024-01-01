Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.6 %

WH stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $63,560,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 773,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,018,000 after acquiring an additional 763,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.