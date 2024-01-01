WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives $13.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.23. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 709,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 28,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 151,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

