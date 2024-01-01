Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,733,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,229,398. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

