Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $293,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,938,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,778,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,560,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.5 %

SMCI stock traded down $7.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,824. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.89.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

