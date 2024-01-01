Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,489,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

