Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.6% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.63. 957,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

