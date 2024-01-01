Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the period. Vista Energy comprises 1.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vista Energy by 40,275.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vista Energy by 563.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Vista Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VIST opened at $29.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.96. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $33.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 39.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Energy

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.