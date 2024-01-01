Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of VRTS opened at $241.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.97. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,125,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

