Vicus Capital Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.5% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $42,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 165,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 138,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $108.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

