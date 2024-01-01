Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.50. 2,533,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

