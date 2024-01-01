Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $436.80 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $347.19 and a 12 month high of $438.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.90. The company has a market cap of $349.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

