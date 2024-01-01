Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,755 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.3% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 489,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,606,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 821,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,920,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VYM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.63. 957,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
