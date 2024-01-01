Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,755 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.3% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 489,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,606,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 821,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,920,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.63. 957,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.