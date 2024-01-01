Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.

Upland Software Price Performance

Upland Software stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 61.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upland Software news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $67,180.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 209,408 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,185,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,771,000 after purchasing an additional 214,935 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 75.6% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,603,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 690,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

