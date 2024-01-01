United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $63,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after buying an additional 317,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

