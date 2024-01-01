United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.