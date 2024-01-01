Truist Financial Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $111.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised NIKE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.06.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NKE opened at $108.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.77. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.