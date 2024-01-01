TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
TACT opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.93. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.44.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. On average, analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
