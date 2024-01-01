Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

PBEGF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 115,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,281. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

