Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance
PBEGF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 115,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,281. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.
About Touchstone Exploration
