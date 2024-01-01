Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 111,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

CAG opened at $28.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.