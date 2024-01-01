Toews Corp ADV Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. IDEX makes up 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IDEX by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in IDEX by 76,485.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $217.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.38. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

