Toews Corp ADV Makes New $782,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.71 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

