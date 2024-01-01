Toews Corp ADV Invests $786,000 in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Kellanova comprises 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $3,914,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,865,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,488,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,281,252 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova stock opened at $55.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on K shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

