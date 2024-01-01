Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 3,700 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $226.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.87. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

