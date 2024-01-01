Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. RTX accounts for approximately 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX stock opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

