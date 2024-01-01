The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 50,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The9 Stock Down 19.5 %

NASDAQ NCTY traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.49. 157,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,917. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The9 has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of The9

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The9 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The9 by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 74,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The9 by 10,524.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

