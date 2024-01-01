The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,569 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $58.93 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

