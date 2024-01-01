Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Xponance Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,299 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.2% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $160,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.48. The company had a trading volume of 100,891,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,372,703. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

