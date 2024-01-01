Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.75.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $114.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.88. Synaptics has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 11.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

