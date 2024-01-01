SVB Wealth LLC Sells 264 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.92. 2,049,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $104.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.